MSSU VB Falls in Straight Sets to #7 UNK

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team hung tough with the No. 7 ranked team in the country today as the Lions fell three sets to none against Nebraska-Kearney inside Young Gymnasium. Individual set scores were 22-25, 19-25 and 20-25.



The Lions (10-14, 3-8 MIAA) were led by 17 kills from Janelle Brehm as the freshman hit .310 with three digs and four blocks. Bailey Rexford had nine kills and hit .438 while Morgan Nash had 38 assists and 12 digs.



UNK (23-2, 10-1 MIAA) had three in double-figure kills with Kendal Schroer leading the way with 12 kills and a .455 attack average.



Set one saw ten tied scores and four lead changes. Both teams traded points for most of the first set before the Lopers led 23-20, forcing an MSSU timeout. UNK closed it out with two more points.



The second set had eight tied scores and one lead change. The Lions led 10-7 midway through the staff, but the Lopers scored five of the next six points to lead 12-11, forcing a Southern timeout. Both teams traded points before the Lopers took a 21-18 lead late and cruised to the set win.



Set three had just one tied score. The Lions got to within two at 16-14, but couldn't get any closer.



Southern will be back in action on Tuesday as the Lions travel to Southwest Baptist.