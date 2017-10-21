PSU VB Swept by Lindenwood

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Lindenwood volleyball team snapped a two-match losing streak with a straight set win against Pittsburg State University Saturday (Oct. 21). The Lions defeated the Gorillas 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.



LWU (15-10, 6-5 MIAA) had one player in double figure kills as Alex Dahlstrom recorded a match-high 11 kills, while Emily Wylie chipped in with nine kills. Megan Hellwege added 15 assists for the Lions, with Kathryn Finnerty compiling four blocks.



Pitt State (3-20, 0-11 MIAA) hit only .067 as a team. Noelle Dooley and Mia Bledsoe both recorded seven kills in the match, while Camryn Blanton contributed 19 assists. Paige Corcoran, making her first start of the season, led the defense with 14 digs.



Pitt State will host Central Oklahoma Tuesday (Oct. 24) in the first of a three-match home stand at John Lance Arena.