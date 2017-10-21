Lion Women Finish 4th at MIAA XC Championship

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Warresnburg, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern women's cross country team placed fourth and Ashlee Kuykendall was seventh as the Lions competed in the 2017 MIAA Cross Country Championships, hosted by Central Missouri.



Kuykendall completed the 6k course in a time of 22:51.12 to place seventh individually and earn first-team All-MIAA status. Christian Provence was 16th in a time of 23:20.71 to earn honorable mention All-MIAA honors.



Sierra Wells and Sarah Usher placed 25th and 27th, respectively with times of 23:53.57 and 23:59.76. Shelby Werner was 37th with a time of 24:27.23, while Maddie Gepford was 47th in a time of 24:42.01.



Abbi Rogers was 58th with a time of 25:16.48, while Gabrielle Hill was 60th in a time of 25:20.57. Julianna Determan and Danielle Prince finished 80th and 81st with times of 26:10.69 and 26:15.42.



Pittsburg State won the team title with 31 points, while Fort Hays State was second with 91 points. Southwest Baptist was third, followed by Southern, Nebraska-Kearney, Washburn, Northwest Missouri, Central Missouri, Missouri Western, Central Oklahoma, Emporia State, Lindenwood and Lincoln to round out the team standings.



The Lions will be back in action on November 4 as Southern will compete in the NCAA Central Region Championships in Kearney, Neb.