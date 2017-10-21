Quantcast

MSSU Men's XC Captures 3rd at MIAA Championship

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Warresnburg, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's cross country team placed third overall and Nickson Kiptoo was second individually, as the Lions competed in the 2017 MIAA Cross Country Championships hosted by Central Missouri. 

Kiptoo traversed the 8k course in a time of 25:26.20 to finish second, just six seconds off the lead and earned All-MIAA status. Tyler Rush finsihed fifth in a time of 25:39.33, while Josh Webb was 14th in a time of 26:13.29.  Rush earned All-MIAA honors, while Webb was honorable mention All-MIAA. 

Mike Shanahan was 25th in a time of 26:52.69, while Jared Ozee was 44th in a time of 27:23.09. Nathan Painter was 48th in a time of 27:37.68. Tadd Capron finished 69th in a time of 28:118.94, while Trevor Shank was 81st in a time 29:09.54. 

Lindenwood won the team title with 65 points, while Central Missouri was second with 71 points. The Lions were third with 90 points, followed by Nebraska-Kearney, Emporia State, Pittsburg State, Fort Hays State, Washburn, Northwest Missouri, Southwest Baptist, and Missouri Western to round out the team totals. 

The Lions will be back in action on November 4 as Southern will compete in the NCAA Central Region Championships in Kearney, Neb.

