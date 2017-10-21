PSU Women's XC Wins MIAA Title, Men 6th

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- The Pittsburg State University women's cross country team dominated the field and claimed the 2017 MIAA Championship Saturday (Oct. 21) at Mules National Golf Course, while the Gorilla men finished sixth overall at the conference championships.



The Pitt State women placed its first seven finishers in the top 20 individuals including sophomore Piper Misse who captured the MIAA individual title with a winning time of 22 minutes, 19.54 seconds in the six-kilimeter race.



The Gorillas claimed their first MIAA title since 2011 and the program's ninth MIAA Championship overall.



Christina Metzger placed fourth (22:36.51), Ashton Henson placed sixth (22:49.95), Katren Rienbolt finished ninth (23:04.09) and Cassidy Westhoff finished 11th (23:09.17) as the Gorillas compiled a dominating meet-low 31 points.



Fort Hays State University finished a distant second in the team standings with 91 points.



Jordan Puvogel also placed 13th in 23:13.52 and Quinnlynn Walcott finished 19th in 23:34.21 for the Gorillas. Misse, Metzger, Henson and Rienbolt all garnered All-MIAA honors with top 10 individual finishes, while Westhoff, Puvogel and Walcott received honorable mention All-MIAA recognition for finishing in the second 10 runners.



The Pitt State men compiled 142 points in the meet to finish behind MIAA champion Lindenwood University (65), the University of Central Missouri (71), Missouri Southern State University (90), the University of Nebraska-Kearney (97) and Emporia State University (120).



Diego Contreras placed 17th in the eight-kilometer race is 26:22.59 while Matthew Wilson placed 19th in 26:29.24. Both runners earned honorable mention All-MIAA honors.