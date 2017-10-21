18 NEO Blows out Arkansas Baptist

The Lions had an early lead, but couldn't keep up down the stretch.More >>
The Raiders beat Baxter Springs in two sets in the sub-state championship.More >>
It was the fifth straight win for NEO, putting them at 6-2 this season.More >>
The Gorillas claimed their first MIAA title since 2011 and the program's ninth MIAA Championship overall.More >>
Nickson Kiptoo traversed the 8k course in a time of 25:26.20 to finish second, just six seconds off the lead and earned All-MIAA status.More >>
Ashlee Kuykendall completed the 6k course in a time of 22:51.12 to place seventh individually and earn first-team All-MIAA status.More >>
The Fort Scott Chamber of Commerce held its final Saturday downtown marketplace of the year.More >>
Pumpkins, veterans, and a 5K were all a part of special fundraiser in Bourbon County, Kansas Saturday.More >>
As actors fire blanks at each other, they're honoring veterans by showing what their war experiences where like. "We're wearing period correct authentic uniform to show the grandchildren and great grandchildren of world war two vets, what the uniforms and equipment looked like. We're using actual world war two type tactics, showing what their grandfathers and great grandfathers would go up against" says John Coyler, an actor who's playing a German soldier as part ...More >>
It was the sixth consecutive month with lower private sector job numbers than in 2016.More >>
