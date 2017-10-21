Quantcast

Frontenac VB Headed to State

The Frontenac Raiders are headed to the Class 4A-DII state volleyball tournament.

In the sub-state tournament on Saturday hosted by Frontenac, the Raiders beat Galena in the semifinals and Baxter Springs in the sub-state title match.

Frontenac had no problems getting by Galena. They won in two sets 25-8, 25-8.

They had to work for it a little more against Baxter Springs in the sub-state championship. The Raiders ended up topping the Lions 25-16, 25-20 to punch their ticket to state.

The tournament will begin on October 27th in Salina, KS.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE BRACKET.

