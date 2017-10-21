Lions Fall to 0-8 vs. UCO

The Missouri Southern Lions fell to 0-8 on Saturday, losing at home 63-33 to Central Oklahoma.

It wasn't all bad for Missouri Southern early. They gave up the first seven points of the game to Bronchos, but got on the board with a field goal later in the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, the Lions forced a fumble to gain good field position. They would capitalize on a 22 yard run from quarterback Brayden Scott to take a 9-7 lead.

UCO scored the next two touchdowns to go up 21-9. Early in the second quarter Lions kicker, and former Joplin Eagle Brock Renken knocked in a career-long 48 yard field goal. The Lions went into half down 35-19.

The Bronchos outscored the Lions 28-14 in the second half to secure the victory. UCO is now 4-4 on the year while the Lions will hit the road to Northeastern State next weekend in search of their first win of the year.