KS Lawmakers Considering Insurance Pay for "Telemedicine"

(AP) Kansas lawmakers are considering whether insurance companies should be required to pay health care providers the same amount for telemedicine services as for in-person visits. A committee studying the issue is expected to make recommendations to the legislature before its 2018 session begins in January.

Advocates believe greater use of telemedicine could increase access to health care in rural areas. But Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City says primary care physicians are paid more because they're expected to continue managing a patient's care.