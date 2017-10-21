Quantcast

KS Lawmakers Considering Insurance Pay for "Telemedicine" - KOAM TV 7

KS Lawmakers Considering Insurance Pay for "Telemedicine"

Updated:

(AP) Kansas lawmakers are considering whether insurance companies should be required to pay health care providers the same amount for telemedicine services as for in-person visits.  A committee studying the issue is expected to make recommendations to the legislature before its 2018 session begins in January.

Advocates believe greater use of telemedicine could increase access to health care in rural areas.  But Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City says primary care physicians are paid more because they're expected to continue managing a patient's care.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.