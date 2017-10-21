Quantcast

KS Unemployment Drops Slightly; Private Sector Jobs Decrease

(AP) The unemployment rate in Kansas dropped slightly to 3.8% in September, compared to 4.3% in September of last year.  But the state saw a small decline in the number of private sector jobs over the previous year.  

It was the sixth consecutive month with lower private sector job numbers than in 2016.

