Crawford County History Museum Teaches Community About World War II

As actors fire blanks at each other, they're honoring veterans by showing what their war experiences where like.

"We're wearing period correct authentic uniform to show the grandchildren and great grandchildren of world war two vets, what the uniforms and equipment looked like. We're using actual world war two type tactics, showing what their grandfathers and great grandfathers would go up against" says John Coyler, an actor who's playing a German soldier as part of the World War II Reenactment Society.

This is a fictional battle that could have taken place anywhere in France or Italy during the second world war.

"German's are on the move. American's were on the move. they come into contact, there's some shots fired..each side respectively falls back"

They're turning their passions for history into history lessons for their audience.

"It's one thing to read it in a book, but when you can come out and see it, smell it, taste it, touch it. that war tactile sensation sticks with people a lot longer" says Dustin Strong, an actor and one of the coordinators.

"I actually get to see it in real life instead of seeing it in picture and i won't have to read words. I can actually hear what they're saying" says Andrew, who's watching the display with his family.

"I know it sounds kind of strange coming from somebody in a German uniform, but they were bad. Not all Germans were bad but the Nazis were bad. Any political ideology where you dehumanize anybody or tell somebody they're not worth living..it's wrong" says Colyer.

And ultimately..teaching a lesson of humanity.