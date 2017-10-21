G.A.R Cemetery Holds Ceremony Honoring British Cadets

Residents visited the G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami today to pay their respects to British Air Force pilots who died in Miami in the early 1940s.

The 15 cadets were all from Britain and where training at the Miami branch of the Spartan School of Aeronautics where they died in training accidents.

Military members held an entrance march, a reverend held an opening prayer and the granddaughter of a cemetery official placed roses on their cadet's graves.

The cemetery has maintained the grave sites and hopes to keep this ceremony for years to come in memory of the men who died in a foreign country far from their families.

"We have American's that are buried all over the world. and in so many communities around the world, citizens are taking care of those graves and honoring them. and we want to do the same here" says the G.A.R. Cemetery Director, Kim Horn.

All of the cadets were younger than 32 years old when they died, with the youngest passing at age 17.