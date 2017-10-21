Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club Hosts Rocktoberfest

Members of the Pittsburg Noon Rotary sponsored their second annual Rocktober Fest.

Tickets were ten dollars, food and drinks were sold separately.

They served German food like brats and pretzel bites along with German beers

Throughout the night there were six different bands playing and there's also a jump house for kids

Proceeds are going to the lord's diner in Pittsburg.

"The Lord's Diner has been in town just almost a year now. And it serves literally hundreds of meals every night in Pittsburg, Kansas. And so one of the most important parts of noon rotary is philanthropy. And so this is the event we chose to put together and get behind to help raise money" says the coordinator Jon Bartlow.