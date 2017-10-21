Pumpkins, veterans, and a 5K were all a part of special fundraiser in Bourbon County, Kansas Saturday. The first annual Wreath Rides Patriot Pumpkin Run began early Saturday morning at the Fort Wise pumpkin patch.

It consisted of a 5K and a one mile fun run. All the money raised in the event went towards buying wreaths to be put on veterans' graves at the Fort Scott National Cemetery.

"I'm a veteran myself and I support veterans and I love our country and what our veterans do for our country. I like to give back, to be able to honor and respect those that might not have been honored or respected," said event organizer Trent Ramsey.

The wreaths will be placed on the tombstones on December 16th.