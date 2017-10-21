Supporting Fort Scott

The Fort Scott Chamber of Commerce held its final Saturday downtown marketplace of the year. The event was started in September to help bring awareness to the farmers' market and downtown retail stores. Vendors sold fresh produce, candles, crafts, and even pink pumpkins.

The pink pumpkins were being sold to raise money for breast cancer research. That's something farmer Ron Brown is glad to support.

"Well it's a known fact that the more research they can do and the more money they have to do it with, the quicker they can come to a cure and to help everybody; not just one individual but the general public across the nation. Anything we can do to further the cause is a blessing," said Brown.