Shots Fired In Joplin Neighborhood Graze Two

Joplin Police are investigating shots fired in a Joplin neighborhood.It happened around two o'clock Sunday afternoon on Kansas avenue between 15th and 18th streets.

Joplin Police Captain Joe Moore said, "We're still in the early stages of the investigation but we believe two groups were shooting at each other."

Joplin police collected evidence after shots were fired on the parking lot of Parr Hill Park. Gun casings were found. And while the shooting started there it continued down Kansas avenue according to witnesses. Police interviewed residents where suspects fled to the west. And Capt. Trevor Duncan reported a home was also struck by bullets.

Witnesses reported that shots continued to be fired three blocks north on the other side of 15th street. There a gun casing was found on the ground as police guarded a vehicle. A witness said shots were fired from that black car. Witnesses said the shots fired from the vehicle on the other side of 15th street grazed one woman who had come out of her home near 15th and Kansas putting a hole in her shirt. Another hit the ground and came up to graze the ankle of a young woman who lived next to the park. That woman was Skylar Land who told KOAM they had come outside after hearing what they thought was fireworks but then, "My roommate actually saw a man with a gun walking down the street so we went back in. After we heard no more shots, we came out to talk to our neighbors, then my stepdad told us all to get down because another shot had been fired. As I was running, a bullet hit the sidewalk and bounced and hit my leg so we all ran inside."

Her stepdad, Jerry Reinke said, when asked if it made him worried, "It's kind of freaky to think that, anyway, she's okay and that's what's important."

Witnesses said children were playing in the park when the shots were fired. According to Capt. Duncan with Joplin police, one person was initially taken into custody but was released after further investigation. Police believe at least three people were involved but say no one is in custody at this time. Duncan said it's believed to be an isolated incident.