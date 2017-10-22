Girard 7-Year-Old Uses Baking Skills to Help Out Other Kids

Seven-year-old Addison is like any other first grader and likes riding her 4-wheeler for fun.

But its the work she does in the kitchen that sets her apart.

"I have a friend that works at KVC and she (Addison) didn't know much about foster kids. So when I explained it to her, it saddened her a little bit. She felt bad for those kids and she wanted to do something that would make them happy" says Addison's mom Amy Johnson.

Addison decided to use the proceeds from the pie business she had baked up a month ago to buy food and even a toaster oven for kids being placed in foster care.

"I like helping others" says Addison.

Each pie costs 10 dollar, but since their family and friends know the funds go to buying food for foster kids--some even leave a tip, for which Addison is very thankful.

"When we went shopping for all the groceries, she pushed the cart herself. She picked everything out herself. When we walked out she looked at me and she said "mom that felt really good" I was very very proud of her" says Amy.

And we can all learn from little Addison

"I know that she has felt the feeling of how good it feels to help others. I told her that what she can think about is maybe other kids will be inspired and realize that even though they're six or seven years old. There's a lot of things they can do in the world and help out"

Addison's next big project will be using her proceeds to buy toys for kids being placed in foster care.

You guy buy a pie for yourself by checking out her business Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/babygirlbebaking/