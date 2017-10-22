Quantcast

Two Girard House Fires Only Six Homes Apart

GIRARD, KANSAS -

The Girard Fire Department got  a call around 3 o'clock on Sunday morning.reporting two houses on fire just 6 homes away from each other.

One of the home owners says that nobody lived in either of the homes and that nobody was hurt during the fire.

  The home she owns was condemed and had no power hooked up to it at the time of the fire.

She says the fire marshal is investigating the situation.

