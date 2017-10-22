Dinner for the Kids

The Children's Advocacy Center in Pittsburg held its annual fundraising dinner at the Memorial Auditorium Sunday night. For just $6, attendees could get rigatoni, green beans, dessert, and ice tea. The center also held a raffle and sold painted pumpkins.

The money helps the nonprofit organization fund forensic interviews, counseling, and prevention resources for children who are victims of sexual assault. Advocates say that the services provided at the CAC can have huge impact on the recovery process. The event is always a success, and has raised thousands of dollars for the center.