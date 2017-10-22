Dogs Focus of Display at ArtCentral

A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage.

The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th. Steddum practices 'paint what you know and love.' These feature dogs at work, rest and play. Artcentral curators say the Hyde House offers a special space for local artists and those who view it.

Gallery Docent Emily Rose said, "Ya know, it's a wonderful forum to enjoy art and be able to appreciate it in a peaceful environment."

Steddum's works are for sale. In late November and December Artcentral features a holiday boutique.