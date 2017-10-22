Quantcast

Dogs Focus of Display at ArtCentral

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

 A Webb City artist's creativity in  oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. 
The works of Michael Steddum  called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through  November 12th. Steddum  practices 'paint what you know and love.' These feature  dogs at  work, rest and play.  Artcentral curators say the Hyde House offers  a special space for local artists and those who view it. 

 Gallery Docent Emily Rose said, "Ya know, it's a wonderful forum to enjoy art and be able to appreciate it in a peaceful environment."
Steddum's works are for sale. In late  November and December Artcentral features a holiday boutique.  

