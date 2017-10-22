Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday. The annual Light of Unity event, hosted by the Joplin area Bahá'í Faith, brought Christians, Muslims, Jews, and other religions to Cunningham Park, all to commemorate the golden rule.

Along with live music and food, speakers discussed how the golden rule plays into each of their beliefs. Organizers say that events like this are an important step for coexistence.

"The first thing you have to do if you want to have unity on the planet is, you're going to have to have a dialogue. You're going to have to speak to other people. You're going to have to understand where they're coming from. It's really hard to speak with someone if you're constantly in an argument with them, " said Dan Goepfert with Joplin Bahá'í.

Some keynote speakers at the event included Eastern Shawnee Chief Glenna Wallace, Reverend Colleen Carroll of the South Joplin Christian Church, and Rabbi Paul Teverow of the United Hebrew Congregation.