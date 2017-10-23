NEO Men's Soccer Finishes Regular Season

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

MIAMI — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College concluded the soccer regular season Sunday, Oct.22, with a 2-1 loss at Red Robertson Field against the Eastern Oklahoma State College Mountaineers.

With the loss, the Golden Norsemen enter post-season play with a 6-9-1 season record and a 1-4-1 mark against Region 2 competition.

The Mountaineers are 1-5 in the region and 4-10-1 overall.

The Men’s Division 1 Region 2 Tournament will be Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday on Miami’s Red Robertson Field.

Men’s matches will start at 1 p.m. both days.

The second men’s match starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday followed by women’s matches on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The championship round on Sunday will start with the men followed by the women at 3:30 p.m.

“It would have been better for us to be coming off of a win going into the regional,” Golden Norse head coach John Parrigon said. “We just need to be more consistent and not beat ourselves.”

Eastern grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first half to maintain a 1-0 lead.

A goal by forward Matthew Hanson off an assist by Hector Marin midway through the second half created a 1-1 tie.

The Mountaineers scored with less than five minutes remaining in the match to earn the win.