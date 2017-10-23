NEO Women to Host Regional Soccer

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

MIAMI — Gaining a pair of soccer victories over Eastern State College, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Lady Norse prepare to host the Women’s Division I Region 2 Tournament, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29, on Miami’s Red Robertson Field.

After scoring a 7-0 victory over the Lady Mountaineers (0-10 and 1-15) last Tuesday in Wilburton, the Lady Norse posted a 4-0 shutout in Sunday’s regular season final at Red Robertson Field.

“Our ability to move the ball has continued to improve as the season has gone on,” Lady Norse head coach Lisa Bell said. “If we can protect the ball and move the ball around, I think we’ll be alright.

“As long as everybody shows up, I think we’ll have a pretty good shot in the regional,” Bell said.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes of the match in Wilburton, the Lady Norse scored the most points in a match this season in the second half.

Both Ashya Butler and Bailee Russell scored hat tricks for NEO along with a goal by Chloe Shipway.

Five minutes into the second half, Butler scored off an assist by Zarah Arnaud to start the scoring onslaught.

Butler received a pass from Shipway and scored at the 67-minute mark for a 2-0 Lady Norse lead.

Russell scored an unassisted goal with 72 minutes showing on the clock before taking a pass from Cassidy Rumsey six minutes later for a 4-0 NEO lead.

Three minutes later Butler completed the hat trick with an unassisted goal.

Shipway grabbed an assisted pass from Dani Cole to score the final point at the 86-minute mark.

Throughout the match the Lady Norse finished with 35 total shots.

Returning home on Sunday, the Lady Norse built a 1-0 lead in the first half of a 4-0 win over the Lady Mountaineers.

On a pass from Shipway, Madelyn Ramsey scored at the 28:48 mark to produce a 1-0 NEO margin.

During the second half, the Lady Norse increased their lead on a goal by Dani Cole with an assist from Shipway with 68:20 showing on the clock.

Nine minutes later a goal by Caroline Bird off an assist by Arnaud created a 3-0 Lady Norse cushion.

Arnaud earned another assist with 83:02 on the clock following a pass for a goal to Joelle Nelson.

Although NEO finished with 42 total shots, 18 were on corner kicks.