Updated OK High School Football Standings

Exploration Station is closed down but people who live near it have had worries for some time. "I've heard babies cry 20 minutes or more before anybody came and attended to them. And it concerned me" says T.W. Poor, who lives across from the facility. Court documents allege one of the children having an emotional day and the day care assistant removed him from the classroom 3 or 4 times, but the last time he didn't come back to class. He was allegedly locked in a dark room a...

