MSSU Women's Soccer Shuts out Lindenwood

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. – A goal by freshman Glory Amalaha three minutes before halftime made all the difference as the Missouri Southern State Lions defeated the Lindenwood Lions, 1-0, inside Cardinal Stadium on the campus of Webb City High School Sunday afternoon.



Amalaha received a cross pass from teammate Mikayla Hutchison, which put her in great position to get past the goalkeeper for the open netter. Southern's offense kept the pressure going as forward Tayler LePage led the team with three shots (two sog) and midfielder Julia Liberty added two shots, both finding the direction of the goal.



MSSU's (3-9-3, 3-5-1) defense after allowing seven shot attempts came out of halftime with a shutdown mindset by preventing LWU from taking a single shot in the second period. The Lions went on to outshoot Lindenwood 16-7 for the game.



Goalkeeper Luz Galindo posted her third shutout in the last four games and improved to 2-3-1 on the season, making six saves in the process.



The Lions look to carry their momentum into Fridays match at Southwest Baptist, slated to start at 4 pm.