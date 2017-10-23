Gorillas Finally Finish Hornets

Selemaea was named defensive player of the week, while Jared Vincent earned special teams player of the week honors.More >>
Selemaea was named defensive player of the week, while Jared Vincent earned special teams player of the week honors.More >>
Weather pushed the final part of the game into Sunday, but Pitt State outlasted ESU to win 27-10.More >>
Weather pushed the final part of the game into Sunday, but Pitt State outlasted ESU to win 27-10.More >>
Freshman Glory Amalaha scored the only goal of the day.More >>
Freshman Glory Amalaha scored the only goal of the day.More >>
Includes final regular season standings and district semifinal schedules.More >>
Includes final regular season standings and district semifinal schedules.More >>
Includes district and league standings.More >>
Includes district and league standings.More >>
Standings updated through 10/23.More >>
Standings updated through 10/23.More >>
"I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this. I would hope so."More >>
"I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this. I would hope so."More >>
Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday.More >>
Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday.More >>
A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th.More >>
A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th.More >>
The Children's Advocacy Center in Pittsburg held its annual fundraising dinner at the Memorial Auditorium Sunday night.More >>
The Children's Advocacy Center in Pittsburg held its annual fundraising dinner at the Memorial Auditorium Sunday night.More >>