PSU's Selemaea, Vincent Earn MIAA Recognition

Two Pittsburg State football players have earned MIAA recognition for their efforts in the team's 27-10 win over Emporia State.

Mogan Selemaea was named the league's defensive athlete of the week. The freshman from Harrisonville, MO made a team leading 9 tackles against the Hornets. He also recorded a sack, recovered a fumble and picked up an interception. As a defense the Gorillas forced three turnovers.

Jared Vincent was named MIAA special teams athlete of the week Monday.

Vincent kicked a pair of field goals and made all three of his PAT attempts against ESU. His two field goals were from 31 yards out and 29 yards out. On the year Vincent has made 12 of 14 field goal attempts. Vincent is a sophomore from Claremore, OK.