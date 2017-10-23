Quantcast

NEO Masquers to Host Haunted House - October 27th, 28th, 31st

MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

The Masquers Club at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) is hosting their annual haunted house on Oct. 27, 28, and 31 from 8-11 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets will be $5 and the haunted house is recommended for ages 10 and above, although children under 10 will be admitted with an adult.

The Masquers Club is the NEO theater and drama club and they have created a horror-filled haunt that is sure to give you a spooky thrill. Stare in the face of Fear as she prepares you to witness twisted innocence, unknown evil, and an asylum where the inmates have taken over. If you are unable to make it through, don’t worry, there will be a scardy-cat exit available.

“Masquers Haunted House is fun for the whole gang, from giants and clowns, to nurses and electric chairs; you’ll be shocked at how much fun you’ll have!” Says Chet Rogers, technical director.

For more information, contact Rogers at chet.rogers@neo.edu

