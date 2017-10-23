Stolen Vehicle Leads To Arrest in Crawford County

Quantcast

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

On October 20, 2017 at approximately 8:44 PM, Deputies of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of South 200th Street and East 510th Avenue, rural Pittsburg, Kansas, regarding a suspicious vehicle. Information that was provided at the time of the call suggested the vehicle in question was a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day from a residence in rural Pittsburg, Kansas.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate the stolenvehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and continued to flee from law enforcement for approximately four miles before wrecking the vehicle into a ditch near the intersection of East 530th Avenue and South 190th Street, rural Pittsburg, Kansas. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was eventually located in a pond or pit adjacent to where the vehicle had wrecked. The driver, who was identified as Suspect #1, Kansas, had entered the pond to hide from law enforcement and remained there until he was located. After refusing medical treatment, He was transported to the Crawford County Jail and booked in on the following charges:
• Felony Possession of Stolen Property
• Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
• Driving While Suspended

The incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Suspect #1 is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against him are proved beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

    •   
