Quantcast

Fort Scott Commemorates its 175th Anniversary during its 36th An - KOAM TV 7

Fort Scott Commemorates its 175th Anniversary during its 36th Annual Candlelight Tour - December 1st-2nd

Updated:
FORT SCOTT, KANSAS -

175 years ago, soldiers established a fort atop a bluff overlooking the Marmaton River.  Its purpose was to keep peace on the frontier and to contain westward expansion.  To patrol the frontier, the army stationed dragoon and infantry soldiers at Fort Scott.  These soldiers faced the challenges of boredom, isolation, the uncertainty of life on the frontier, and the vast distances involved in patrolling the region.   Nevertheless, they found ways to celebrate life and to make the best of their situation.  They remained vigilant in their duties yet took time out to enjoy dances, dinner parties, evening socials, and camaraderie.  They found reason to celebrate at Christmas time, the 4th of July, and other occasions.  Although isolated on the frontier, they sought excellence as they built “the Crack Post of the Frontier.”

Fort Scott National Historic Site will celebrate its 175th anniversary by presenting its 36th annual Candlelight Tour.  The theme for this year’s candlelight tour is Happiness Amid Hardship.  The tour will feature five scenes from the 1840s at Fort Scott, the years that it was an active military fort.  Traditionally, the site’s candlelight tour has been “ghosted”, meaning that the reenactors in the scene do not interact with or even recognize the people on the tour.  This year, Fort Scott staff is changing things up so that there is some audience participation in most of the scenes.  Visitors might join in dancing at the dragoon barracks, participate in an evening social at the officers’ quarters, or discuss at the sutler store the reasons why they are going to become Oregon pioneers.

During the candlelight tour, over 700 candle lanterns illuminate the site and over 100 reenactors bring the fort to life.  This year’s tours will be offered December 1 and 2, 2017.  Tours on December 1 will begin at 6:30 p.m. and go every 15 minutes until 9:00 p.m.  On Saturday, December 2, the tours will run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Ticket sales begin on November 1.  You can purchase tickets by calling 620-223-0310 or by coming to the visitor center at Fort Scott NHS. Be sure to get your tickets early for your choice of tour times as this event usually sells out.  Tickets are $8.00 each and are non-refundable.  Children 5 and under are free.

From November 1-March 31, Fort Scott National Historic Site, a unit of the National Park Service, will be open for its winter hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily.  For more information about the candlelight tour or other events at the site, call 620-223-0310 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/fosc.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Former Joplin Day Care Faces Lawsuit

    Former Joplin Day Care Faces Lawsuit

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-10-24 01:14:15 GMT
    Exploration Station is closed down but people who live near it have had worries for some time. "I've heard babies cry 20 minutes or more before anybody came and attended to them. And it concerned me" says T.W. Poor, who lives across from the facility. Court documents allege one of the children having an emotional day and the day care assistant removed him from the classroom 3 or 4 times, but the last time he didn't come back to class. He was allegedly locked in a dark room a...More >>
    Exploration Station is closed down but people who live near it have had worries for some time. "I've heard babies cry 20 minutes or more before anybody came and attended to them. And it concerned me" says T.W. Poor, who lives across from the facility. Court documents allege one of the children having an emotional day and the day care assistant removed him from the classroom 3 or 4 times, but the last time he didn't come back to class. He was allegedly locked in a dark room a...More >>

  • Joplin Residents Want Answers After Money Goes Towards Project Yet To Be Approved By City Council

    Joplin Residents Want Answers After Money Goes Towards Project Yet To Be Approved By City Council

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-10-23 23:59:24 GMT

    "I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this.  I would hope so."

    More >>

    "I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this.  I would hope so."

    More >>

  • Light of Unity

    Light of Unity

    Sunday, October 22 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-10-23 02:47:56 GMT

    Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday. 

    More >>

    Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Fort Scott Commemorates its 175th Anniversary during its 36th Annual Candlelight Tour - December 1st-2nd

    Fort Scott Commemorates its 175th Anniversary during its 36th Annual Candlelight Tour - December 1st-2nd

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-10-23 21:53:20 GMT
    175 years ago, soldiers established a fort atop a bluff overlooking the Marmaton River.  Its purpose was to keep peace on the frontier and to contain westward expansion.  To patrol the frontier, the army stationed dragoon and infantry soldiers at Fort Scott.  These soldiers faced the challenges of boredom, isolation, the uncertainty of life on the frontier, and the vast distances involved in patrolling the region.   Nevertheless, they found ways to celebrate l...More >>
    175 years ago, soldiers established a fort atop a bluff overlooking the Marmaton River.  Its purpose was to keep peace on the frontier and to contain westward expansion.  To patrol the frontier, the army stationed dragoon and infantry soldiers at Fort Scott.  These soldiers faced the challenges of boredom, isolation, the uncertainty of life on the frontier, and the vast distances involved in patrolling the region.   Nevertheless, they found ways to celebrate l...More >>

  • NEO Masquers to Host Haunted House - October 27th, 28th, 31st

    NEO Masquers to Host Haunted House - October 27th, 28th, 31st

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-10-23 21:18:26 GMT
    The Masquers Club at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) is hosting their annual haunted house on Oct. 27, 28, and 31 from 8-11 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets will be $5 and the haunted house is recommended for ages 10 and above, although children under 10 will be admitted with an adult. The Masquers Club is the NEO theater and drama club and they have created a horror-filled haunt that is sure to give you a spooky thrill. Stare in the face of Fear as she prepares ...More >>
    The Masquers Club at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) is hosting their annual haunted house on Oct. 27, 28, and 31 from 8-11 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets will be $5 and the haunted house is recommended for ages 10 and above, although children under 10 will be admitted with an adult. The Masquers Club is the NEO theater and drama club and they have created a horror-filled haunt that is sure to give you a spooky thrill. Stare in the face of Fear as she prepares ...More >>

  • Joplin hosting first USA Table Tennis Sanction Tournament on Nov. 4

    Joplin hosting first USA Table Tennis Sanction Tournament on Nov. 4

    Friday, October 20 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-10-21 03:16:18 GMT
    For the first time in history, Joplin is a host site for a USA Table Tennis (USATT) Sanctioned Tournament! This tournament is organized by the Joplin Table Tennis Club (JTTC), which was established in 2014. The event will be on Saturday, November 4 at Memorial Hall, 212 W. 8th Street in Joplin.  Joplin Table Tennis Club is affiliated with USA Table Tennis and has already held six USATT Non-Sanctioned Tournaments with participation by local and surrounding states. Prize...More >>
    For the first time in history, Joplin is a host site for a USA Table Tennis (USATT) Sanctioned Tournament! This tournament is organized by the Joplin Table Tennis Club (JTTC), which was established in 2014. The event will be on Saturday, November 4 at Memorial Hall, 212 W. 8th Street in Joplin.  Joplin Table Tennis Club is affiliated with USA Table Tennis and has already held six USATT Non-Sanctioned Tournaments with participation by local and surrounding states. Prize...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.