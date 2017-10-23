Quantcast

JPD Did You Know - KOAM TV 7

JPD Did You Know

JPD Did You Know

Updated:

Did You Know - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department

During the third quarter of 2017 (July-September), the Joplin Police Department arrested 1,955 people on 4,286 charges. The amount of people arrested is a 17.7-percent increase from the same quarter last year when we made 1,661 arrests.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Former Joplin Day Care Faces Lawsuit

    Former Joplin Day Care Faces Lawsuit

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-10-24 01:14:15 GMT
    Exploration Station is closed down but people who live near it have had worries for some time. "I've heard babies cry 20 minutes or more before anybody came and attended to them. And it concerned me" says T.W. Poor, who lives across from the facility. Court documents allege one of the children having an emotional day and the day care assistant removed him from the classroom 3 or 4 times, but the last time he didn't come back to class. He was allegedly locked in a dark room a...More >>
    Exploration Station is closed down but people who live near it have had worries for some time. "I've heard babies cry 20 minutes or more before anybody came and attended to them. And it concerned me" says T.W. Poor, who lives across from the facility. Court documents allege one of the children having an emotional day and the day care assistant removed him from the classroom 3 or 4 times, but the last time he didn't come back to class. He was allegedly locked in a dark room a...More >>

  • Joplin Residents Want Answers After Money Goes Towards Project Yet To Be Approved By City Council

    Joplin Residents Want Answers After Money Goes Towards Project Yet To Be Approved By City Council

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-10-23 23:59:24 GMT

    "I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this.  I would hope so."

    More >>

    "I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this.  I would hope so."

    More >>

  • Light of Unity

    Light of Unity

    Sunday, October 22 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-10-23 02:47:56 GMT

    Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday. 

    More >>

    Local residents of various religious beliefs came together to celebrate their shared values Sunday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.