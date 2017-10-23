Former Joplin Day Care Faces Lawsuit

Exploration Station is closed down but people who live near it have had worries for some time.

"I've heard babies cry 20 minutes or more before anybody came and attended to them. And it concerned me" says T.W. Poor, who lives across from the facility.

Court documents allege one of the children having an emotional day and the day care assistant removed him from the classroom 3 or 4 times, but the last time he didn't come back to class. He was allegedly locked in a dark room alone until he would calm down and was not fed lunch.

That day, the director called the 2-year-old's mom and let her know that he had a bad fit before lunch and hit his head on a cot.

Court documents say that when the mother went to pick up her child from daycare that day, she was shocked at the severity of the injuries to his face head and neck. And she immediately requested an incident report from the daycare provider which was reluctantly handed over.

The director of the day care had allegedly typed an untruthful statement and told the staff members to sign it so they would all have the same story if the State came to investigate. None of the teachers signed the statement and they all resigned from their positions at Exploration Station.

"People that work there seem to be relatively nice but I just seen and heard things with kids happen over there that raise suspicion of concern especially babies crying for 20 and 30 minutes i mean that's a long time." says Poor.

And even though it's shut down, sending kids to daycare is still a scary thing for some parents.

"I won't send my kid to daycare at this point, it's just too many scary stories it's hard to trust anybody." says Payton Gamble, who lives across from the facility.