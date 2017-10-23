Quantcast

Investigation Finds No Violation in Officer Involved Shooting - KOAM TV 7

Investigation Finds No Violation in Officer Involved Shooting

Updated:

UPDATE 11/2/17

Today three officers involved in a shooting at Parr Hill Park last week are back on the job. According to the press release an internal investigation conducted by JPD found no policy violations.  The Missouri Highway Patrol investigation determined the officer firing his gun was justified and there no violation of the law committed.

10/27/17
    The officers involved in the shooting arrest Monday night are identified as Corporal Brett Kohler, Detective Seth Lugenbell and Officer Joel Taber. All three officers were attempting to arrest the suspect and were on scene at the time the suspect fired shots. Detective Seth Lugenbell returned fire. The suspect that was taken into custody by these officers is a 16-year-old male who was wanted for a shooting the day prior. These officers are still on administrative leave, per our department policy.

OCT 23, 2017

A tense night in Joplin after the second report of shots fired in as many days results in a stand-off and an arrest.
    Police say tonight's events are connected to yesterday's shooting at Parr Hill Park. 
It all started yesterday with reports of shots fired in the Parr Hill Park area.
    Police say the shots were exchanged between two parties that were acquainted with each other. 
    Detectives began an investigation and identified a juvenile suspect.
    The investigation led them to the 1400 block of West 5th earlier this evening.
    Officials say those efforts led them to tonight's incident.

Captain Trevor Duncan says "Around 5:45 tonight officer were following up on par hill park.. When they arrived they began an investigation there.. Incident occurred shots fired by suspect.. Officers fired.. No one was hit, no injuries.. Suspect was taken into custody."

There are still officers on the scene with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
    As they are required to investigate the officer involved shooting.
    Captain Duncan says the officer or officers involved per standard procedure will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
    Police say this is an isolated incident there is no further threat to the public.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Missing Boy Found Safe After Extensive Search In Delaware County

    Missing Boy Found Safe After Extensive Search In Delaware County

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:30:48 GMT

         For 16 hours authorities in Delaware County searched countless acres of lake property in and around Monkey Island for 9 year old Sammy Mitchell.

    More >>

         For 16 hours authorities in Delaware County searched countless acres of lake property in and around Monkey Island for 9 year old Sammy Mitchell.

    More >>

  • JPD Releases Sex Offender Compliance Stats for Halloween

    JPD Releases Sex Offender Compliance Stats for Halloween

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-11-02 01:10:11 GMT
         Halloween has come and gone.      And while many families are counting candy...officers with the Joplin Police Department are counting sex offender compliance concerns.      Those numbers came out today. During the course of Halloween night -- Joplin Police officers checked up on 114 sex offenders in the city, to ensure they were remaining compliant with special Halloween restrictions. In the end, officers generated 31 report...More >>
         Halloween has come and gone.      And while many families are counting candy...officers with the Joplin Police Department are counting sex offender compliance concerns.      Those numbers came out today. During the course of Halloween night -- Joplin Police officers checked up on 114 sex offenders in the city, to ensure they were remaining compliant with special Halloween restrictions. In the end, officers generated 31 report...More >>

  • Carthage Neighborhood Plays Host To 2,000 Trick Or Treaters -- For Two Decades

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-11-01 02:47:37 GMT

    "While it's only been the last few years that Carthage Police have actually blocked off the streets for this neighborhood event, the event itself has been bringing out trick or treaters for more than 20 years, and over the years were talking nearly 2,000 trick or treaters every year that come to this special event. Vicki Elliff moved into the Grand Avenue neighborhood four years ago, but she had no idea what that meant. 

    More >>

    "While it's only been the last few years that Carthage Police have actually blocked off the streets for this neighborhood event, the event itself has been bringing out trick or treaters for more than 20 years, and over the years were talking nearly 2,000 trick or treaters every year that come to this special event. Vicki Elliff moved into the Grand Avenue neighborhood four years ago, but she had no idea what that meant. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.