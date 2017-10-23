Investigation Finds No Violation in Officer Involved Shooting at Parr Hill Park

UPDATE 11/2/17

Today three officers involved in a shooting at Parr Hill Park last week are back on the job. According to the press release an internal investigation conducted by JPD found no policy violations. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigation determined the officer firing his gun was justified and there no violation of the law committed.

10/27/17

The officers involved in the shooting arrest Monday night are identified as Corporal Brett Kohler, Detective Seth Lugenbell and Officer Joel Taber. All three officers were attempting to arrest the suspect and were on scene at the time the suspect fired shots. Detective Seth Lugenbell returned fire. The suspect that was taken into custody by these officers is a 16-year-old male who was wanted for a shooting the day prior. These officers are still on administrative leave, per our department policy.

OCT 23, 2017

A tense night in Joplin after the second report of shots fired in as many days results in a stand-off and an arrest.

Police say tonight's events are connected to yesterday's shooting at Parr Hill Park.

It all started yesterday with reports of shots fired in the Parr Hill Park area.

Police say the shots were exchanged between two parties that were acquainted with each other.

Detectives began an investigation and identified a juvenile suspect.

The investigation led them to the 1400 block of West 5th earlier this evening.

Officials say those efforts led them to tonight's incident.

Captain Trevor Duncan says "Around 5:45 tonight officer were following up on par hill park.. When they arrived they began an investigation there.. Incident occurred shots fired by suspect.. Officers fired.. No one was hit, no injuries.. Suspect was taken into custody."

There are still officers on the scene with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As they are required to investigate the officer involved shooting.

Captain Duncan says the officer or officers involved per standard procedure will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Police say this is an isolated incident there is no further threat to the public.