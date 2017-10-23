Joplin Standoff Ends With Shooting Suspect In Custody

A tense night in Joplin after the second report of shots fired in as many days results in a stand-off and an arrest.

Police say tonight's events are connected to yesterday's shooting at Parr Hill Park.

It all started yesterday with reports of shots fired in the Parr Hill Park area.

Police say the shots were exchanged between two parties that were acquainted with each other.

Detectives began an investigation and identified a juvenile suspect.

The investigation led them to the 1400 block of West 5th earlier this evening.

Officials say those efforts led them to tonight's incident.

Captain Trevor Duncan says "Around 5:45 tonight officer were following up on par hill park.. When they arrived they began an investigation there.. Incident occurred shots fired by suspect.. Officers fired.. No one was hit, no injuries.. Suspect was taken into custody."

There are still officers on the scene with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As they are required to investigate the officer involved shooting.

Captain Duncan says the officer or officers involved per standard procedure will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Police say this is an isolated incident there is no further threat to the public.