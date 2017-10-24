H&M to Open New Location in Joplin, Missouri

H & M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., one of the world’s largest fashion retailers famous for offering fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, is happy to announce a new location in Joplin, Missouri. Measuring approximately 23,000 square feet, the new location at Northpark Mall will join the eight popular H&M destinations in the state on November 2, 2017 at noon. H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in Missouri and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state.

The new H&M location will offer Joplin residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing, with collections for ladies and men, with a separate “shop in shop” section for accessories. This location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds. No matter your personal style H&M makes it easy to always find what you are looking for by offering something for everyone.

To celebrate the new store, the H&M at Northpark Mall will offer the first 200 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued between $10 and $300, in addition to other surprise offers for the whole family. Customers who garment recycle on opening day can also enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250 dollars.

H&M looks at retail as a career and not just a job. We pride ourselves on our support of local economies by adding jobs with each new location. With the opening of the Northpark Mall location, H&M is proud to add approximately 20 employees for this store. In 2017, H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America’s Best Employers list and appeared on Business of Fashion’s list of Best Companies to Work for in Fashion. For available job opportunities, please visit career.hm.com.

Sustainability is a natural part of H&M. In 2013, H&M was the first global fashion company to launch in store Garment Recycling. In 2016 alone, H&M U.S. diverted over 2 million lbs. of unwanted textiles from landfills. The company is proud to say that all its stores in the U.S. are powered by renewable energy.

About the Northpark Mall location: H&M, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) at Northpark Mall is located at 101 N Rangeline Rd, Joplin, MO 64801. The store can be reached by phone at (855) 466-7467. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday 10:00am – 9:00pm, Sunday 12:00pm – 6:00pm.