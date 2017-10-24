Wilson named 2017 Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year

The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) has selected Theresa Wilson, assistant principal at Carl Junction High School, as the 2017 Missouri Assistant Principal of the Year. MoASSP will officially present the award during the annual MoASSP Spring Conference at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, MO., on Monday, March 26, 2018. Mrs. Wilson was awarded the recognition based on her impact in the areas of collaborative leadership; curriculum, instruction and assessment; and her personalization of the learning environment.

Principal, David Pyle had this to say about assistant principal Wilson, “Theresa Wilson models values, beliefs, and attitudes that encourage others to higher levels of performance in multiple ways. Theresa uses both traditional methods of communication and social media to highlight student accomplishments and successes within our school. She promotes the hashtag #CJHSPride in social media posts. Her classroom visits are always followed-up with a face-to-face conference that supports teacher and student growth and she actively coaches teachers to implement instructional strategies for effective technology use. “

Mrs. Wilson is a quality communicator with high expectations and continual support to improve learning in a safe and caring environment. Teacher, Adam Neldeberg wrote, “Mrs. Wilson is not only an encourager for staff when it comes to learning, but she is a positive role model for all of our students. Mrs. Wilson seems to know all of our students and the unique challenges they may be facing. She encourages and cheers them on every opportunity she gets. In the mornings before school, she welcomes students in to the building and helps them have a positive interaction before school even begins.” Mr. Neldeberg also added, “She continues to show me every day her passion for students and for student learning.”

A focus on individual students and the communication of constant support are consistent themes that resonate with teachers, administrators, students, and parents. Community member Trisha Williams had this to say about how Mrs. Wilson is viewed, “Mrs. Wilson maintains an open-door policy with all families.” She added, “While enjoying the many extracurricular activities in the district, Mrs. Wilson has a good word for each of her students. Acknowledging their presence makes a big difference in how a child views academia.”

The selection was made from more than 900 secondary assistant principals in Missouri. Mrs. Wilson is in her seventh year as an assistant principal at Carl Junction. The former Carl Junction Teacher of the Year and Joplin Globe Distinguished Educator Award winner received her Bachelor of science degree in biology from Fairfield University. Her Master of Science, and Specialist in Educational Leadership were obtained at Pittsburg State University.

MoASSP sponsors the Assistant Principal of the Year, High School and Middle School Principal of the Year programs. Mrs. Wilson will represent Missouri in the 2018 National Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year program.