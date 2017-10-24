PSU's Misse Earns MIAA Recognition

Pittsburg State cross country runner Piper Misse has been named the MIAA cross country women's athlete of the week.

Last weekend at the MIAA championships in Warrensburg, MO, Misse took the individual conference title with a time of 22 minutes, 19.54 seconds.

The sophomore from Overland Park helped the Gorillas win the MIAA team championship, which is their 1st since 2011, and 9th overall.