Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

"Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.
Carrie Njoroge has been sentenced. She plead guilty before a jury was selected today to sexual contact by teacher with student.
"I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this. I would hope so."
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.
A Webb City artist's creativity in oil paint and water colors is on display in Carthage. The works of Michael Steddum called Unleashed! Dog Show are being shown through November 12th.
Shots fired in a Joplin neighborhood. It happened around two o'clock this afternoon between 15th and 18th streets in Joplin.
The state of Missouri has a no-texting law for drivers twenty-one and under. But the Missouri Department of Transportation is challenging all drivers to honor the ban tomorrow. Friday, October 20th is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.
Rebuilding Goodman elementary could cost more than insurance will cover. On Monday, the Neosho Board of Education saw preliminary plans for rebuilding with estimated cost at ten million dollars or more. Its insurance carrier offered nine point one million dollars.
More than four hundred turn out for summit on opioid abuse.
It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines. The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest.
Its carnival time in Pittsburg where the Meadowlark elementary parent/teachers organization is throwing the party. The PTO fall carnival offered an inflatable slide,bean bag and ring toss games and raffles.
The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon.
Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood.
