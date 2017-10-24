NEO Football Returns to Top 15

The NEO Golden Norsemen are back in the top 15.

After picking up their 5th straight win last weekend, the Norsemen are #14 in the latest national poll released on Tuesday. The team is now 6-2 overall on the year, with their regular season finale coming up this weekend. NEO will be on the road against #4 Blinn Saturday.

Four Kansas schools made the top 20 in the poll. Independence leads the way at #6 with a 6-1 record. Their only loss is to now top ranked Iowa Western.

Butler is #12, Hutchinson is #16 and defending national champion Garden City is #19.

