Quantcast

NEO Football Returns to Top 15 - KOAM TV 7

NEO Football Returns to Top 15

Updated:

The NEO Golden Norsemen are back in the top 15.

After picking up their 5th straight win last weekend, the Norsemen are #14 in the latest national poll released on Tuesday. The team is now 6-2 overall on the year, with their regular season finale coming up this weekend. NEO will be on the road against #4 Blinn Saturday.

Four Kansas schools made the top 20 in the poll. Independence leads the way at #6 with a 6-1 record. Their only loss is to now top ranked Iowa Western.

Butler is #12, Hutchinson is #16 and defending national champion Garden City is #19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE NATIONAL RANKINGS

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect Today

    New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect Today

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:01:31 GMT
    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>

  • MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

    MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:52:15 GMT

    "Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

    More >>

    "Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

    More >>

  • Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

    Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:45:04 GMT

    An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety.  Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.

    More >>

    An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety.  Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.