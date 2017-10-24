Quantcast

Seneca Tries to Stay Alive vs. Mt. Vernon - KOAM TV 7

Seneca Tries to Stay Alive vs. Mt. Vernon

Updated:

The Seneca Indians won their first district playoff game last Friday, beating East Newton 48-0. Now, they'll face Big 8 rival Mount Vernon with a shot to move on to the district championship.

The two teams have already met once this season, with the Indians topping the Mountaineers 19-7 all the way back in week 4. That game was in Mount Vernon. This week's rematch will be in Seneca at 7 o'clock Friday.

The winner of Friday's game will move on to face the winner of Cassville/Reeds Spring in the class 3 district 4 championship on November 3rd.

To check out the full district bracket, click HERE.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect Today

    New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect Today

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:01:31 GMT
    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>

  • MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

    MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:52:15 GMT

    "Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

    More >>

    "Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

    More >>

  • Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

    Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:45:04 GMT

    An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety.  Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.

    More >>

    An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety.  Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.