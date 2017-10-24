Seneca Tries to Stay Alive vs. Mt. Vernon

The Seneca Indians won their first district playoff game last Friday, beating East Newton 48-0. Now, they'll face Big 8 rival Mount Vernon with a shot to move on to the district championship.

The two teams have already met once this season, with the Indians topping the Mountaineers 19-7 all the way back in week 4. That game was in Mount Vernon. This week's rematch will be in Seneca at 7 o'clock Friday.

The winner of Friday's game will move on to face the winner of Cassville/Reeds Spring in the class 3 district 4 championship on November 3rd.

To check out the full district bracket, click HERE.