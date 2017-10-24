MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

Missouri's lieutenant governor visited Joplin to talk about a new program that's all about bringing Missouri-made products to the forefront of shoppers' minds. One state representative wants to make it easier for local companies to take part in this program.

Take a good look at some of the product labels included with this story.

"The first think I look at is how much sugar is in it, how much fiber, what are the vitamins," says Missouri State Representative Bill White.

But Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson wants the Show Me State to better show pride.

"This was made in Missouri," says Lt. Gov. Parson.

From Cream of Wheat (non-instant), to fruit flavored drink mixes, and cereal; you may be surprised to learn what's not only made in Missouri, but Joplin.

"This was really en eye opener for the Lieutenant Governor to start doing this thing," says Rep. White.

"Buy Missouri" is a new program that Lieutenant Parson says relies on more food product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

"Working with the retailers to establish a way we can promote that," says Lt. Gov. Parson.

"I went through Vermont this summer," says Rep. White. "And when you go through their towns, into their stores, they have a really big 'Buy Vermont.' We should be doing that here now."

More labeling on products, and similar efforts to encourage shoppers to buy more items made in Missouri, may cost companies more money. Rep. White would like to see legislation to help balance things out.

"Reduce taxes across the board. I want a business that has five people having the same advantage of coming to Missouri or hiring that sixth person as somebody who has 400 employees," says Rep. White.

At the very least, Lt. Gov. Parson hopes the common shopping decision process changes...

"This is something you can just do on your own," says Lt. Gov. Parson.

...To make the habit of buying locally made products first, and support local paychecks.

Lt. Gov. Parson also wants to organize business expos across the state, where people can see items other than food products that are made in Missouri.