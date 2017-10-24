PSU Offers "Family Four Pack" for Northwest Game

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University Athletics has created a special "Family Four Pack" ticket special for this week's football game against Northwest Missouri State University Saturday (Oct. 28).
 
Fans can purchase the "Family Four Pack" of reserved seats for $40 – a 50% reduction in the regular price of four reserved seats – beginning Wednesday morning (Oct. 25) from the PSU Ticket Office.
 
Fans can purchase the discounted tickets in person at the PSU Ticket Office in the Garfield Weede Building or by calling (620) 235-4796 beginning between 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Online purchases of "Family Four Pack" tickets are not available. Fans also can purchase additional tickets for the regular reserved seat price of $20 each.
 
In addition to the "Family Four Pack" offering, PSU Athletics also will honor advanced sale pricing for tickets purchased on game day, meaning reserved seat prices will not increase from $20 to $25 on game day.
 
"We are excited to offer this ticket special for Saturday's big game against the Bearcats," PSU Athletics Director Jim Johnson said. "We are proud of the unmatched family atmosphere in Gorilla Nation. We want to reward our loyal Gorilla families with a chance to make Carnie Smith Stadium an electric environment again on Saturday and do so with some financial savings."

The "Family Four Pack" special cannot be combined with PSU student or faculty/staff discounts. Additionally, PSU cannot refund or exchange previously purchased tickets for this promotion.
 
Pitt State, the winningest all-time NCAA Division II football program, will host two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri at 2 p.m. (CDT) Saturday. The Gorillas enter the contest with back-to-back victories over Missouri Western (26-10) and Emporia State (27-10) the last two weeks.
 
Northwest is 8-0 on the year and ranked No. 1 in Division II.  The Bearcats have won 38 straight games including back-to-back national titles in 2015-16.
 
Pitt State handed Northwest its last MIAA loss – 35-17 at Maryville, Mo., on Oct. 18, 2014.

