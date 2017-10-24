New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect Today

Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri.

"I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says.

One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and lights on.

State Representative Charlie Davis says, "we have seen instances at the Planned Parenthood office in St. Louis where women have been whisked away in ambulances and taken into the hospital and nobody knows exactly what happened to those ladies"

Under the new law, patients will be required to meet with the same physician that will perform the abortion 72 hours before the procedure.

Planned Parenthood representatives says in their press release that "This will block many women from accessing care at all, and could result in extreme delays for weeks at a time for those women who are able to obtain abortion care. Women in areas like Springfield will be forced to make a 300- to 400-mile round trip twice to a health center that provides abortion, rather than making their initial visit at a local health center (as they could prior to this law)."

"Just like with any medical procedure, if you are going to have back surgery. You're going to specifically be talking to the doctor that is going to do the surgery. Because the doctor himself also wants to make sure that he knows everything about the patient" says Davis.

Whether they were there as just a supporter or as a lawmaker-it was a good day for those who worked for the bill.

You can find the Planned Parenthood press release by clicking on this link:

https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-st-louis-region-southwest-missouri/who-we-are/press-releases/planned-parenthood-amp-aclu-vow-to-continue-fight-to-protect-access-to-safe-legal-abortion-2