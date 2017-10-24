Nevada Regional Medical Center & Freeman Health System Strengthening Their Partnership



The City of Nevada has passed an emergency ordinance to pursue a new management contract for the Nevada Regional Medical Center with Freeman Health System.

The Nevada Regional Medical Center has been under a contract with Quorum Health Resources who's been managing the hospital.

But, that contract is coming to an end, and the board decided not to renew with Quorum, so the city decided to approach Freeman Health System about managing the the hospital.

Their answer "yes".

Paula Baker: "Our goal is to strengthen the hospital in Nevada, to really help build and augment their medical services, and help them perform at a higher level financially."

But, the decision to pursue Freeman, wasn't all that hard -- Freeman has had a partnership with Nevada regional providing a number of support services over the year.

Baker: "They have historically needed a cardiologist, we've provided that for many years, a pulmonology clinic is a newer addition to that community but one that was very much needed, as well as nephrology, ENT, and orthopedics."

Officials with the Nevada Regional Medical Center said they'll issue a formal statement on Friday, but in the meantime, they wanted to reassure the citizens of Nevada and Vernon county, that despite the transition, they're still operating as normal and treating patients, and officials with Freeman say they're going to make this transition as seamless as possible."

Baker: "So I think this is a very natural next step for us, it is different in that Freeman will have responsibility for the overall management of the health system, but, I think that relationship that's already in place has really paved the way for this."

Freeman's contract for managing the hospital officially begins on November 1st.



