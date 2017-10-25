Quantcast

MSSU Golf Finishes 6th at Invitational - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Golf Finishes 6th at Invitational

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Monkey Island, Okla. -- The Missouri Southern golf team placed sixth overall as a team and Connor Neil was tied for 33rd, as the Lions competed in the 2017 MSSU Fall Invitational today at Shangri-La Country Club. 

Neil shot a final round 78 and finished with a score of 230 to be tied for 33rd. Taylor Haltom shot a final-round 80 and finished with a 231 and was tied for 36th. 

Adam Vining and Tripper Jensen both finished with a final-round 80 and finished tied for 43rd and 54th, respectively, while Tristan Haltom shot an 86 today and finished with a 246, tied for 58th. 

Logan Greer and Jake Becker both played as individuals and finished in 80th and 82nd, respectively after shooting a final round of 89 and 86, each. 

Central Oklahoma won the team title with a ten-over par score of 874. Missouri-St Louis was second, followed by Harding, Minnesota State, Southwest Baptist, Southern, Augustana, Arkansas-Monticello, Fort Hays State, Hutchinson CC and Southern Nazarene to round out the top ten team scores. Sioux Falls, Concordia-St. Paul, St. Gregory's, Southern Arkansas And Minot State finished out the team scores. 

That rounds out the fall portion of the golf schedule for the Lions. Southern will be back in action on March 19 and 20, taking part in the Broncho Invitiational hosted by Central Oklahoma at Oak Tree Country Club. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect

    New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:54:06 GMT

    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...

    More >>

    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...

    More >>

  • MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

    MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:52:15 GMT

    "Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

    More >>

    "Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

    More >>

  • Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

    Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:45:04 GMT

    An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety.  Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.

    More >>

    An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety.  Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.