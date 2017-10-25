MSSU Golf Finishes 6th at Invitational

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Monkey Island, Okla. -- The Missouri Southern golf team placed sixth overall as a team and Connor Neil was tied for 33rd, as the Lions competed in the 2017 MSSU Fall Invitational today at Shangri-La Country Club.



Neil shot a final round 78 and finished with a score of 230 to be tied for 33rd. Taylor Haltom shot a final-round 80 and finished with a 231 and was tied for 36th.



Adam Vining and Tripper Jensen both finished with a final-round 80 and finished tied for 43rd and 54th, respectively, while Tristan Haltom shot an 86 today and finished with a 246, tied for 58th.



Logan Greer and Jake Becker both played as individuals and finished in 80th and 82nd, respectively after shooting a final round of 89 and 86, each.



Central Oklahoma won the team title with a ten-over par score of 874. Missouri-St Louis was second, followed by Harding, Minnesota State, Southwest Baptist, Southern, Augustana, Arkansas-Monticello, Fort Hays State, Hutchinson CC and Southern Nazarene to round out the top ten team scores. Sioux Falls, Concordia-St. Paul, St. Gregory's, Southern Arkansas And Minot State finished out the team scores.



That rounds out the fall portion of the golf schedule for the Lions. Southern will be back in action on March 19 and 20, taking part in the Broncho Invitiational hosted by Central Oklahoma at Oak Tree Country Club.