Lions VB Gets by SBU

Carthage has a shot to win its 10th consecutive district title Thursday.
MSSU fans got their first look at both the men's and women's teams Tuesday night.
Pitt State got a team-leading 12 kills from Mia Bledsoe and 11 more from Noelle Dooley.
Southern was led by Bailey Rexford, who finished the night with 18 kills and a .441 attack average.
Central Oklahoma won the team title with a ten-over par score of 874.
Fans can purchase the "Family Four Pack" beginning Wednesday morning.
Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...
"Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.
Carrie Njoroge has been sentenced. She plead guilty before a jury was selected today to sexual contact by teacher with student.
"I would imagine City Council is going to be furious over this. I would hope so."
