Lions VB Gets by SBU

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Bolivar, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team had three players with double-figure kills, led by 18 from Bailey Rexford and the Lions took out Southwest Baptist, three sets to one tonight in the Meyer Sports Center. Individual set scores were 25-13, 18-25, 25-14 and 25-21.



Southern (11-14, 4-8 MIAA) was led by Rexford's night with 18 kills and a .441 attack average. Janelle Brehmadded 15 kills and 17 digs, while Morgan Nash dished out 47 assists and nine digs. Teryn Scott had 15 digs, while Kat Gries had 12 of her own.



SBU (2-24, 1-11 MIAA) had three with double-figure kills, led by Katie Robinson's 12 kills.



Set one was all Lions with just three tied scores and no lead changes. Set two saw the Bearcats reverse the fortune on the Lions, before the Lions came right back to dominate set three.



The finale saw a much closer contest with 13 tied scores and six lead changes. Southern broke a 13-13 tie and went on an 8-2 run to lead 21-15. Southern closed out the set on a kill from Rexford.



The Lions hit .298 in the match, the third-highest single-match total this season.



The Lions will be back in action on October 27 as Southern travel to Central Oklahoma. First-serve is slated for 5:30 pm.