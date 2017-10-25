PSU VB Falls to #10 UCO

Quantcast

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team pushed No. 10 University of Central Oklahoma but the Bronchos fought off the Gorillas challenge for a straight set win. UCO took the match 25-23, 25-20, 26-24.

Taylor Bevis registered a match-high 21 kills for UCO (23-3, 10-2 MIAA), which hit .265 in the match. Jordan Spence added nine kills, while Callie Bangasser posted 23 digs to lead the Bronchos defense.

Pitt State got a team-leading 12 kills from Mia Bledsoe and 11 more from Noelle Dooley. The Gorillas, who hit .2126 overall, never led in the first set but Pitt State battled to a 23-23 tie. UCO closed out the set by scoring the final two points.

In set two, UCO broke open a 14-14 score with four straight points to gain separation. The Gorillas could get no closer than three points down the stretch.

In the final set, Pitt State rushed out to a 6-1 lead. UCO chipped away to make it a 16-15 game midway through the set, and the Gorillas pushed their lead back to four, at 24-20. UCO capitalized on four Pitt State attack errors and a pair of kills by Bevin to take the set, and the match, 26-24.

The Gorillas will return to action this weekend when Pitt State hosts Southwest Baptist Friday (Oct. 27) and Missouri Southern Saturday (Oct. 28). Both matches have 6 p.m. start times.

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.