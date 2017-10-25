Missouri Southern Hosts "MOSO Madness"

Quantcast

Tuesday night was the unofficial start of the basketball season for Missouri Southern. The school hosted "MOSO Madness" to kick off the 2017-2018 season.

The night featured a "Little Lions" scrimmage, 3 point contests for both the men's and women's teams and scrimmages for both teams.

It was a chance for MSSU fans to get their first look at the teams, and also interact with the players and get autographs.

While Tuesday represented the beginning of the year for Missouri Southern Basketball, the Lions are still a couple weeks away from their first real action. The MSSU women will play their first exhibition game on November 7th at home against "Livin' the Dream", while the men open up the season against St. Cloud State at PSU on November 10th.

