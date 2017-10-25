District Soccer Championships Set

Carthage, Webb City and Neosho each have a shot at winning a boys soccer district championship this week.

In Class 3 District 11, Carthage will face Republic in the finals on Thursday. The Tigers won their semifinal match against Bolivar on Tuesday 2-0. Heading into Thursday's match Carthage is 13-10, while Republic is 19-4. With a win, the Tigers would earn their 10th consecutive district title.

In Class 3 District 12, Neosho and Webb City both escaped the semifinals with close wins. Neosho topped McDonald County 3-2 Tuesday, while Webb City beat CJ 1-0 in overtime. The Wildcats and Cardinals will meet Thursday at 6 to decide a district champion.

CLICK HERE TO SEE DISTRICT BRACKETS